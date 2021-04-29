Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

