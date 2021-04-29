Conning Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $78.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

