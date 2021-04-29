Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

