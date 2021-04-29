Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

