CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.60 million.CONMED also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.50.

CNMD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. 433,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $140.24.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

