CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €76.05 ($89.47) and last traded at €76.15 ($89.59). 26,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.30 ($89.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.21. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

