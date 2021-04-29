Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $18.73 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

