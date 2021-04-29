Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.50.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

