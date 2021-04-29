Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,644 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

