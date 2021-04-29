Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

