Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83.

