Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $216,000 Position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

