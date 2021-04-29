Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 880 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

