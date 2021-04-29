Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.