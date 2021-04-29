Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $416,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $69.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

