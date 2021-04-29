Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

