Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $220.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average of $189.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

