Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after buying an additional 165,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

Shares of CNYA opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

