Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,819 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in eBay were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

