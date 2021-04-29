Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 76,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

