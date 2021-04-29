Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70-12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 billion.Community Health Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE CYH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.