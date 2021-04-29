Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

CYH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 169,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.