Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.