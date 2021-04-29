Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 20,120 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,511% compared to the typical volume of 1,249 put options.

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLC. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000.

