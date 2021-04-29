Commerzbank’s (CRZBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

