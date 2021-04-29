Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,713 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Comcast worth $362,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 16.4% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 373,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 823,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

