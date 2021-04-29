CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CLGN stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. As a group, analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

