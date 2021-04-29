CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 641.2% in April

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CLGN stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

