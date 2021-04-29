CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 641.2% in April

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 641.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
CLGN stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11.
CLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
