Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

