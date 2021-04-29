Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Coca-Cola Amatil has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

