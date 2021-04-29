CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.89. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

