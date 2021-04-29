Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLNN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CLNN opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

