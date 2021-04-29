Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.