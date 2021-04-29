Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $181,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

CTXS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,662,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

