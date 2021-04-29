Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in April

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CZBS stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
