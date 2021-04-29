Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.