Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

CME stock opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

