CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

CIT stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

