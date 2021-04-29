Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.43 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.95 ($0.48). Approximately 4,092,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 892,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 67,928 shares of Circassia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

