Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

