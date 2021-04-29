CIBC Raises CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to $21.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

CI Financial stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

