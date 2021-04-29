CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

