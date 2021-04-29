Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.45 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $374.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $890.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.