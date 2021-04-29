Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chuy’s stock opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $890.79 million, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

