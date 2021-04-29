Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,371. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

