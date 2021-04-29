Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,725.00 at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,469.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,072. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,472.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,399.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

