Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $6.84 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.55 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,476.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,472.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,399.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.