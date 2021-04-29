China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 15,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,066. The stock has a market cap of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.