China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Downgraded by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

